Activision Drops Lawsuit Against YouTuber Anthony Fantano

Activision recently dropped the lawsuit it filed against music YouTuber Anthony Fantano, also known as theneedledrop. The lawsuit stemmed from an incident where Fantano allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to Activision, demanding a settlement payment for using a TikTok audio he created.

The audio in question was taken from a TikTok video Fantano shared that went viral in 2021. In the video, Fantano reacts to a pizza being sliced and exclaims, “it’s enough slices!” Activision used this audio in one of their TikTok videos, showcasing custom sneakers inspired by their Crash Bandicoot video game franchise.

Fantano’s attorney threatened to sue Activision for violating his publicity rights and falsely implying his endorsement of the company, even after they took down the video. Activision argued in their lawsuit that based on TikTok’s terms of service, Fantano made the “slices” audio available for other TikTok creators to use.

However, on August 11th, Activision informed the court that they would be dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. No further comments have been made by Fantano or his representatives regarding the matter.

It is worth mentioning that in the past, Fantano had a brief online dispute with rapper Drake. Fantano jokingly claimed that Drake had sent him a vegan cookie recipe via direct message, which led to Drake responding with some incendiary messages using music critic lingo: “I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

