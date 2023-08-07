Activision Confirms Slide Cancelling Return in Modern Warfare 3

Activision has confirmed that slide cancelling will return in Modern Warfare 3, as hinted by a promotional package sent to Call of Duty influencers. Warzone streamer Swagg received a package over the weekend containing slides, a can, and a cell phone.

Slide cancelling is a movement technique used by skilled players in the Call of Duty series to evade enemy fire. By cancelling the slide animation, players can reset their tactical sprint and maintain momentum while sliding. The technique was present in the original Warzone and 2019’s Modern Warfare, but was changed in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 where it no longer worked the same way. This sparked a debate among the player base, as the community found alternative methods to perform slide cancels that were less efficient.

However, with the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3, it seems that slide cancelling will make a comeback. This reversal will speed up movement and provide players with a more powerful and effective way to navigate through the game.

Activision is expected to officially announce Modern Warfare 3 this week, following several leaks that have revealed weapons and key art. Additionally, a Modern Warfare 3 event is set to take place within the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

