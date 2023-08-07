CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Activision Confirms Slide Cancelling Return in Modern Warfare 3

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 7, 2023
Activision Confirms Slide Cancelling Return in Modern Warfare 3

Activision has confirmed that slide cancelling will return in Modern Warfare 3, as hinted by a promotional package sent to Call of Duty influencers. Warzone streamer Swagg received a package over the weekend containing slides, a can, and a cell phone.

Slide cancelling is a movement technique used by skilled players in the Call of Duty series to evade enemy fire. By cancelling the slide animation, players can reset their tactical sprint and maintain momentum while sliding. The technique was present in the original Warzone and 2019’s Modern Warfare, but was changed in Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 where it no longer worked the same way. This sparked a debate among the player base, as the community found alternative methods to perform slide cancels that were less efficient.

However, with the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 3, it seems that slide cancelling will make a comeback. This reversal will speed up movement and provide players with a more powerful and effective way to navigate through the game.

Activision is expected to officially announce Modern Warfare 3 this week, following several leaks that have revealed weapons and key art. Additionally, a Modern Warfare 3 event is set to take place within the battle royale game, Call of Duty: Warzone.

[h2]Note[/h2]: The article has been rewritten, formatted, and factual information has been retained.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs, The Ryzen 7 7800X3D & 5800X3D, Dominate Sales In Germany Thanks To Amazing Gaming Performance & Value

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Trade Your Xbox for a PS5 at Gamestop

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Google Discounts Smartwatches, Earbuds, Tablets, and Phones

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Satellite

Amazon to Launch First Prototype Internet Satellites on Different Rocket

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Northrop Grumman Corporation: A Leader in Defense Systems

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs, The Ryzen 7 7800X3D & 5800X3D, Dominate Sales In Germany Thanks To Amazing Gaming Performance & Value

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Forza Motorsport Reveals Half of Confirmed Racing Locations

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments