Activision Blizzard Drops Lawsuit Against TikTok User

Activision Blizzard has withdrawn its legal complaint against a TikTok user who had threatened to sue the publisher for using one of their audio clips without consent. The lawsuit was filed last month against music critic Anthony ‘The Needle Drop’ Fantano, accusing him of demanding a large sum of money to use a soundbite that Activision claimed could be used legally for promotional purposes.

However, a recent court filing dated August 10 reveals that the publisher has chosen to drop the lawsuit entirely. Activision Blizzard “dismisses this entire action, including, without limitation, all claims alleged therein, with prejudice,” stated the filing.

The disputed clip in question was Fantano’s reaction to a pizza being cut too many times in April 2021, which Activision Blizzard used in a promotional video for Crash Bandicoot in June 2023. Fantano threatened legal action, leading Activision to remove the video. Nevertheless, the company later took its own legal action against Fantano, claiming he was seeking substantial damages for the use of the audio.

Further details about the withdrawal or the resolution of the issue have not been provided by Activision Blizzard.