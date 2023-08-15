Activision Blizzard Drops Legal Complaint Against Content Creator

Activision Blizzard has withdrawn its legal complaint against a well-known content creator who had threatened to sue the company for using his audio clip without permission. The content creator, who goes by the name ‘TheNeedleTok’ on TikTok, had contacted Activision, demanding a settlement for the unauthorized use of his video’s audio clip. The clip, which involved a ‘duet’ on TikTok, had gone viral as a meme over the past two years. Despite initially arguing that they had not violated any terms of service, Activision agreed to remove the video “to avoid litigation” and dropped the legal action without admitting any liability.

The dispute centered around the use of the popular phrase “it’s enough slices” in the audio clip, which was used by both Fantano and Activision in their respective videos. Activision claimed that it had sourced the audio from a list of sounds on TikTok that were marked as cleared for commercial use. The company cited TikTok’s terms of service, which grant third parties the right to modify and adapt users’ uploaded content.

The resolution of the legal complaint was recently discovered by Axios, although no information is available regarding the current status of Fantano’s potential lawsuit against Activision. Fantano has not yet issued a statement regarding the dropped legal action.

By dropping the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard has seemingly resolved the issue with the content creator. This decision may indicate a desire to avoid negative publicity or potential damages associated with a protracted legal battle. Without further information, it is unclear if the matter has been fully resolved or if there are any remaining disputes between the parties involved.