Fate/Samurai Remnant: New Trailer Released for Upcoming Action-RPG Game

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 1, 2023
Publisher KOEI TECMO has unveiled the second trailer for its highly anticipated action-RPG title, Fate/Samurai Remnant. The game is set in Edo Japan and is scheduled for release on the Nintendo Switch on September 29th, 2023.

Fate/Samurai Remnant will be available in two editions: standard and digital deluxe. The digital deluxe edition offers additional content, including a digital art book and soundtrack. Those who pre-order the game will also receive a digital bonus called “Phantasmal Dress Miyamoto Musashi”.

For fans who prefer physical copies, a special ‘Treasure Box’ edition is available for pre-order through the KOEI TECMO online store. This edition includes the standard game along with various bonus items such as a costume DLC code, a B2 sized cloth poster, an original soundtrack CD, command spell stickers, and an official short story translation booklet.

The release of Fate/Samurai Remnant has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts. The action-RPG genre combined with the historical setting of Edo Japan promises a unique and immersive gaming experience.

Please note that this article may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a small percentage of the sale if you make a purchase through the provided links. For more information, please refer to our FTC Disclosure.

Are you looking forward to Fate/Samurai Remnant’s release this September? Let us know which edition you will choose!

