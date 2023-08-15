Wayfinder: An Intriguing Action MMO Entering Early Access

Wayfinder, an action MMO, is set to enter early access on PlayStation and PC. The game offers a unique take on the fantasy post-apocalypse genre. Players can engage in the typical gameplay loop of exploring dungeons, battling enemies, finding loot, choosing upgrades, and collecting currencies. The combat is fast, fluid, and dynamic, allowing players to select different character archetypes and playstyles.

One of the standout features of Wayfinder is the customizable resting place players have after a day of exploring dangerous mines. The developers drew inspiration from Lord of the Rings Online, which had shared neighborhoods. They wanted to capture the strong social element of shared housing and the ability to see changes made by friends.

During the early access phase, players can claim and personalize their own apartments in the city of Skylight. These apartments can be furnished to the player’s liking and can store powerful artifacts that provide buffs even when players are away from home.

The developers at Airship Syndicate have already made plans for future content, which may include adding more collaborative features and neighborhoods to the housing system. Currently, players have rustic apartments that serve as a base for familiarizing themselves with the core systems. These apartments can be decorated with fun furniture pieces such as a chest that mimics a ferocious creature or a roaring bear head.

Airship Syndicate made a conscious decision to start players off with smaller-scale apartments to avoid overwhelming them. The smaller scale also aligns with the game’s setting, a world on the brink of collapse. The housing system offers gameplay benefits through artifacts that can be switched on and off, providing buffs in various scenarios.

In addition to housing, the developers are planning to introduce activities like fishing, cooking, and blacksmithing that players can engage in at their homes before venturing out into the wider world of Wayfinder. The goal is to create a game world that encourages socializing with friends instead of solely focusing on combat.

Despite being in early access, Wayfinder benefits from publisher Digital Extremes’ experience with long-running MMO Warframe. The developers are well-equipped to address player feedback and continually add new features. The game’s early access launch is an exciting beginning, and having a personalized home adds an extra dimension of enjoyment to the experience.