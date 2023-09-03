New Circus Show Turns Suburban Home into a Theatrical Experience

Summary: A troupe of acrobats takes over a suburban home to present a thought-provoking circus show that explores housing issues. The production, titled “A House, A Home,” is part of the Gold Coast Open Home Festival and transforms the bedrooms and living spaces of Kingfisher House into a unique performance space. The show aims to highlight the tensions faced by tenants who occupy a space that is not their own. The cast, comprised of local circus artists, interacts with ordinary spaces in extraordinary ways through acrobatics, contortions, dance, and juggling. Director Darcie Rae describes the performance as a theatrical open house, where the audience gets to meet the current residents. The show delves into the housing stress faced by many Australians, addressing the soaring property prices and the shortage of rental homes that have left many without secure shelter. By juxtaposing the real lives of the tenants with the commodification of the house, the show prompts reflection on the meaning of home. “A House, A Home” is a fun and engaging contemporary circus show that aims to foster a deeper connection between the artists and the audience.

The venue for the show, Kingfisher House, is an architecturally designed property in Currumbin Waters that combines luxury design with sustainability. The house was built on sustainable principles, emphasizing energy efficiency and carbon neutrality. Homeowners Sean Triner and Christiana Stergiou purchased the block in 2020, and the house received a Gold Coast Master Builders Housing and Construction Award in 2023 for its excellence in sustainable living.

“A House, A Home” is performed in multiple rooms of the property, allowing audience members to get up close to the artists and interact with their work. Spectators can play Scrabble with a contortionist or help an acrobat build an unsound piece of Ikea furniture. Director Darcie Rae aimed to create a circus work that fosters a deeper connection between the artists and the audience by combining elements of immersive theater with the incredible skills of circus artists in the familiar setting of a home.

The show runs on September 9 and 10, with performances at 2 and 4pm. More information and tickets can be found at the Glitter Martini website.

