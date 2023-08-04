Somerville: Xbox Exclusive Adventure Game Coming to PlayStation 4 and 5

Another Xbox console exclusive will soon be available on the PlayStation 4 and 5. The indie adventure game, Somerville, is set to release on Sony’s consoles later this month. This follows the trend of Xbox exclusives making their way to PlayStation. Just recently, High On Life, a comedic first-person shooter from Squanch Games, was released on PlayStation 4 and 5 on July 22. Scorn, a survival horror game by Ebb Software, is also scheduled to come to PlayStation later this year after its initial release on Windows PC and Xbox in October 2022. However, no specific release date has been announced for Scorn yet.

Developed by Jumpship, a studio led by the ex-Limbo and Inside developer Dino Patti, Somerville is an adventure video game that was initially released on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 15, 2022. The game follows the story of a father who becomes separated from his family during an alien invasion. It is a third-person game that presents platforming and physics-based puzzles for the player to solve.

Somerville has received mixed reviews. With a Metascore of 71, it garnered 15 positive reviews, 23 mixed reviews, and two negative reviews. VG247 awarded the game a perfect score of 100, describing it as “affecting in all the right ways” and highly recommended. Game Informer gave it a score of 80, acknowledging technical flaws but praising its memorable moments and overall experience. On the other hand, PC Gamer gave it a rating of 40, criticizing its direction and frustrating mechanics.

Despite the mixed reception, Somerville offers an enjoyable gameplay experience and is worth considering when it becomes available on PlayStation on August 31.