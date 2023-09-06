How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on an iPhone

Our smartphones have become essential in our daily lives, helping us stay connected in numerous ways. From voice calls to video calls, from sending text messages to using emojis, our phones have evolved to cater to our communication needs. However, the action of deleting things on our phones is usually permanent. Fortunately, iPhone software has a solution for recovering deleted text messages.

If you accidentally delete a text message on your iPhone, there are several ways to retrieve it. One method is to tap and hold “Edit” in the upper left corner of the Messages app. A dropdown menu will appear, and you can tap on “Show Recently Deleted” to access a folder where discarded messages are stored.

Another way to recover deleted text messages is by using message filtering. In the Settings menu, tap on “Messages” and scroll down to toggle on “Filter Unknown Senders.” Once turned on, go to the “Filters” section and tap on “Recently Deleted.” This will take you to an inbox that displays messages discarded within the last 30 days. From there, you can choose to recover or permanently erase any message you find.

If the deleted message is older than 30 days, it may not be in the Recently Deleted folder. However, if you have another Apple device connected to your account, such as an iPad or computer, the message could still be present in the inbox on that device. So, it’s worth checking there as well.

It’s important to note that all the text, gifs, emojis, and videos you send are stored on your iPhone, which can consume storage space. To prevent storage issues, it’s advisable to delete old messages regularly. Apple has a feature that allows you to automatically delete old messages. In the Message History settings, you can select how long your phone stores messages in text threads, with options ranging from 30 days to forever.

In conclusion, recovering deleted text messages on an iPhone is possible through the Recently Deleted folder or by checking another Apple device connected to your account. Deleting old messages regularly helps free up storage space on your phone.