The 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit – East Africa: Accelerating Digital Inclusion Through Sustainable Transformation

The 7th Edition Connected Banking Summit – East Africa is set to take place on March 7, 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya. Organized by the International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA), the summit aims to foster future-oriented banking models by expediting digital transformation and delivering an exceptional customer experience while upholding policy, regulations, privacy, and security standards.

The summit will bring together leaders and experts from various sectors, including banks, insurance companies, FinTechs, TechFins, digital and neo-banks, non-banking financial organizations, cooperatives, investment funds, and asset management companies. The event will provide a platform for discussion and collaboration on integrated solutions that are shaping the future of banking.

Key themes of the summit include the digital ecosystem and the latest innovations, the future of financial institutions in the digital era, customer experience and digital transformation, decentralized finance (DeFi), lending, and financial inclusion, operational resilience, security, the future of money (cash vs. digital currencies), digital identity, financial security, synergies between traditional financial institutions and telecoms, and the role of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics in financial services.

Previous editions of the Connected Banking Summit featured industry experts such as Makabelo Malumane from Standard Chartered Bank, Mukwandi Chibesakunda from Zambia National Commercial Bank (Zanaco) PLC, Karanja Gichiri from Citi Bank, Shaun Edmeston from Absa Group Mauritius, and Obinna Ukwuani from Bank of Kigali.

The Connected Banking Series provides an ideal networking platform for industry players, senior managers, decision-makers, and practitioners in the banking industry. It enables them to stay updated on the latest banking technologies and connect with like-minded professionals.

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is a group of industry professionals and innovators dedicated to promoting innovation and knowledge sharing. Through research and collaboration with industry leaders, ICSA provides valuable insights and use cases for businesses worldwide.

