The Power of AI Models

Thirteen Chromebooks Reach End of Life Despite Being Listed for Sale

Aug 5, 2023
Google has refused to extend the lifetime of Chromebooks that were set to expire in June and throughout the summer. As a result, thirteen Chromebook models have reached their expiration date and will no longer receive security updates or new features from Google. However, this hasn’t deterred sellers from continuing to list these Chromebooks for sale on platforms like Amazon, often at the same prices as before.

One such Chromebook is the Asus Chromebook Flip C302, which was released in 2018. On June 1, 2023, it reached its automatic update expiration (AUE) date. Yet, it is currently available to purchase as a “new” and unused device on Amazon for $550 or $820 via Walmart’s Marketplace. It’s important to note that these links are for illustrative purposes only, and consumers should not buy these unsupported laptops.

The issue highlighted by the US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is that these listings do not inform shoppers that the devices will no longer receive updates from Google. PIRG shared screenshots of various Chromebook models still available for sale on Amazon, despite being expired.

This situation raises concerns about the potential security risks users may face by purchasing a Chromebook that no longer receives updates. Without these updates, the devices are more vulnerable to cyber threats and may lack access to new features and improvements.

It is advisable for consumers to always check the expiration date of a Chromebook and ensure that it will still receive updates from Google before making a purchase. Additionally, being aware of the potential risks associated with using an unsupported device is crucial in maintaining online security.

