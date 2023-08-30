AAWireless Beta Adds Wireless Apple CarPlay Support Alongside Android Auto

AAWireless, a popular wireless adapter for Android Auto, has introduced support for wireless Apple CarPlay through a new beta version. This is a rare option in the market as most adapters can only handle either Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. With the AAWireless adapter, users can now enjoy the convenience of wireless connectivity for both platforms.

The latest firmware update, version 3.0.0, brings several enhancements to the AAWireless adapter. Users can expect quality-of-life adjustments, such as improved connection retries and tweaks to the “non-dongle” mode. However, the highlight of this update is the addition of CarPlay support.

The CarPlay functionality is currently available in a beta testing version, which means there may be bugs or issues that need to be addressed. Known issues include choppy audio in some vehicles and non-functioning steering wheel controls in certain cars. Initial pairing may also require manual intervention, but once connected, future connections are expected to work automatically.

Setting up the AAWireless adapter for CarPlay is relatively simple, but an Android phone is required. Users need to ensure they have the latest version of the AAWireless companion app and update their device to the 3.0.0 firmware version. Additionally, they must have a “generation 2” AAWireless unit with the model number “cs317,” which is indicated on a sticker at the back of the device.

Once the setup is complete, CarPlay works seamlessly alongside Android Auto. Users can connect their phone via Bluetooth as usual, and the adapter will automatically choose between Android Auto or CarPlay based on the device it pairs with.

While CarPlay support on AAWireless is still in its early stages and may not function flawlessly, it is a promising development for users who want the flexibility of wireless connectivity for both Android and Apple devices. AAWireless continues to be one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters available, and this update further enhances its capabilities.

