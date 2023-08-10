CityLife

The Power of AI Models

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
Tesla Model X Sends Notifications from Ukraine After Being Totaled in the U.S.

A Tesla Model X, which was declared totaled in the U.S., suddenly came back online in war-torn Ukraine, months later. The former owner, CNBC executive editor Jay Yarow, received notifications from the car through his Tesla app. The new owners in Ukraine were found to be using his still-connected Spotify app to listen to Drake radio playlists.

Security experts have raised concerns about this incident, stating that there can be a security risk with restored totaled cars. The credentials to internet services can be left in the vehicle electronics and can be used by anyone who gets hold of them. This issue is not specific to Tesla, as many cars and other internet-connected devices can store personal data.

The Tesla Model X ended up in Ukraine after being listed for sale on an online auction site, Copart. The company specializes in damaged or totaled vehicles with salvage titles. These vehicles cannot legally be driven on U.S. roadways but can be sold to other countries with less stringent regulations. The rise of digital auctions has made it easier for vehicles to be shipped overseas without going through American borders.

Tesla support staff advised Yarow to disconnect his car from his account to prevent others from using connected apps. However, data could still be extracted from the vehicle’s electronics. Experts compared this situation to having a stolen laptop, where data can be copied from the device before it is scrapped.

There is currently no official process for owners to remove their information from a totaled vehicle. Security experts suggest that companies like Tesla should have a portal where users can sign in and request the removal of their information from a vehicle. In the meantime, owners are advised to purge their data after they no longer have access to the vehicle.

