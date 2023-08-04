A Teaser for a New Lego Harry Potter Game Sparks Excitement

A teaser image for an upcoming Lego Harry Potter game has surfaced on Instagram, igniting speculation among fans. The Instagram post was allegedly uploaded on the Warner Bros. South Africa page but was quickly removed. The image features a Lego Minifigure of Harry Potter alongside the date “8.25.23” and the TT Games logo, the studio responsible for Lego video games.

If authentic, this teaser could serve as the first solid confirmation of a long-rumored Lego game in the style of “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” set in the Harry Potter universe. A source with knowledge of the project confirmed that the game is still in development, although they couldn’t verify the legitimacy of the advertisement.

Notably, the date mentioned in the image coincides with Gamescom, Europe’s largest gaming event, which takes place in August.

The Lego video game franchise has previously released “Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4” and “Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7” for the Xbox 360, which were later bundled together and ported to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Following a hiatus in Lego Harry Potter merchandise after the conclusion of the film series in 2011, Lego regained the license for the Wizarding World in 2018 and has since released numerous sets.

In addition to the Lego game, 2023 also saw the release of “Hogwarts Legacy,” an RPG set in the Harry Potter universe. Despite controversy surrounding the views of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, the game sold an impressive 15 million copies within its first three months.

Fans eagerly await further updates and an official statement from Warner Bros. regarding the teased Lego Harry Potter game.