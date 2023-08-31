Improving Interdevice Synchronization in Cloud Gaming with Ekho

Cloud gaming experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lockdowns and hardware shortages. However, interdevice synchronization remains a challenge in the field of networking. To address this issue, scientists from MIT and Microsoft Research developed a system called Ekho, which adds inaudible white noise sequences to the game audio streamed from the cloud server. Ekho then listens for the noise sequences in the audio recorded by the player’s controller to measure and compensate for interstream delay. The researchers found that Ekho is highly reliable, with the ability to synchronize streams to within less than 10 milliseconds of each other. Other synchronization methods resulted in consistent delays of more than 50 milliseconds.

Ekho was initially designed for cloud gaming but could also be applied to synchronize media streams in training situations involving multiple augmented or virtual reality headsets. The system listens to the audio in the room to synchronize separate streams, rather than relying on network-based synchronization methods. By adding identical sequences of low-volume white noise to the game audio, Ekho can precisely calculate the inter-stream delay and compensate for it by skipping or adding milliseconds of sound. The researchers conducted real cloud gaming sessions to test Ekho and found that it outperformed other synchronization methods, even in situations with poor microphone quality or background noise.

The Ekho system offers sub-millisecond accuracy, which is significantly better than traditional methods that rely on network-based synchronization. Moving forward, the researchers are interested in testing Ekho in more complex scenarios involving multiple controllers and screens. The potential applications of Ekho extend beyond cloud gaming, presenting possibilities for synchronizing media streams in various contexts.

