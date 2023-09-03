Installer No. 4: A Guide to the Best and Verge-iest Stuff

Welcome to Installer No. 4, your guide to the best and most Verge-worthy things in the world. In this edition, we have a roundup of interesting topics, including the highly anticipated game Starfield, insights on running a YouTube channel, a new iPhone camera app called Obscura, the rise and fall of Quibi, and much more.

Starfield is a massive sci-fi game that has generated a lot of excitement. It’s more about exploring the universe rather than shooting bad guys, which makes it all the more intriguing. Early access has already begun, and the official game launch is scheduled for Wednesday.

If you’ve ever wondered about starting a YouTube channel, Marques Brownlee and Cleo Abram offer valuable insights on the mechanics of running and growing a successful channel. They discuss storytelling, dealing with algorithms, and avoiding stagnation.

Obscura 4 is a custom iPhone camera app that has gained attention for its impressive features. While many people prefer the convenience and reliability of the built-in camera app, Obscura offers a wide range of controls and a user-friendly interface.

Quibi, the short-lived streaming service, is the subject of a podcast episode that hilariously recounts its downfall. Despite its demise, the podcast suggests that Quibi didn’t miss the mark completely, except for its poorly chosen name.

Fans of anime will be delighted to know that the live-action remake of One Piece, a popular manga and anime series, is now available on Netflix. Critics have praised it as one of the best adaptations of an anime series and compare it to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Aboard is a new app that combines the functionalities of Trello, Pinterest, and Google Sheets. You can organize URLs, notes, images, and spreadsheets all in one place, either individually or collaboratively with others.

The Making of Karateka is a unique documentary and video game hybrid that takes viewers through the creation process of a video game. It offers an interactive experience where viewers can choose which parts they want to explore and even play the game at the end.

For retro game enthusiasts, Ollie’s Arcade is a simple iOS app that offers fun and affordable retro games, such as Snake, Ollie Soars (similar to Flappy Bird), and Tranquility Touchdown, a space-exploration game.

If you’re looking for a luxury productivity system, the Analog Weekly planner by Ugmonk is worth considering. It may be on the pricier side, but many find it worthwhile for its simplicity and aesthetic appeal.

As a weekend project, consider exploring “link bucket apps” or bookmarking apps that help you organize URLs and make your online life more efficient.

