Cars from the ’70s: A Japanese Innovator and an American Luxury Coupe

1976 was a challenging year for cars. American vehicles were becoming larger and slower, burdened by excessive weight and complicated engine designs. On the other hand, Japanese small cars were gaining popularity for their superior performance and fuel efficiency, despite occasional reliability issues and susceptibility to rust. This shift in the automotive landscape was met with resistance from those worried about the impact on their livelihoods. Nevertheless, Japanese cars sold in huge numbers and left a lasting impact.

Today, we will examine two survivors from the Bicentennial year – personal luxury coupes that have stood the test of time. Both cars, though a bit unpolished, offer intriguing insights into automotive design of that era.

First, the Mazda Cosmo, which was sold in the US from 1976 to 1978. Powered by a 1.3-liter 2-rotor Wankel engine and a three-speed automatic transmission, this car offers a unique driving experience. Its American-inspired styling, including a distinctive grille and rear pillars, gives it a sharp look. The interior has more of a European feel, with bucket seats, a center console, and an Alfa Romeo-like steering wheel. Despite fading upholstery and a worn-out dash pad, the car’s exterior is in decent condition, with minimal rust and a few dings. While the automatic transmission may disappoint enthusiasts, it suits the car’s nostalgic charm.

Next, we have the Ford Elite, a personal luxury coupe reflecting the trend of larger American cars. Measuring a staggering eighteen feet, this mid-sized vehicle boasted comfort and opulence. The interior featured deeply padded seats and button-tufted door panels. Although the performance was underwhelming, with a 351 cubic inch V8 engine producing approximately 150 horsepower, buyers were captivated by the car’s extravagant design. This particular Elite, with 132,000 miles on the odometer, runs well, although there may be a vacuum leak and some steering play. Additionally, like many cars from that era, the vinyl top shows signs of rust.

While it’s undeniable that both cars pale in comparison to modern-day vehicles, they serve as intriguing reminders of the design and manufacturing practices of the ’70s. Despite their flaws, these cars offer a glimpse into a bygone era and can be appreciated as conversation pieces or nostalgic rides.