Virtuos Games Leak Reveals Potential Remake or Remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Former employees of Virtuos Games have leaked information about the studio’s projects yet again. This time, a former employee disclosed that the studio is potentially working on a remake or remaster of the beloved game, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is highly regarded by fans, although it has not aged as well as its successor, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, Virtuos Games aims to address this issue by working on a solution.

The leaked post, which has since been taken down, stated that Virtuos Games is currently working on five different projects. The most significant of these is codenamed “Altar,” described as a potential “remaster/remake of Oblivion.” Despite the lack of clarity on the exact nature of the project, it was revealed that the development team is utilizing both Unreal Engine 5 and the old Oblivion engine.

The user who leaked the information claimed to be a former employee of Virtuos Games Paris. They also mentioned that the European studio is spearheading the project, with assistance from Black Shamrock for the art. The leak suggests that the remaster/remake may be released by the end of this year or in early 2025, depending on the scope of the project.

Interestingly, fans are already working on their own remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion using Skyrim’s in-game engine. This fan remake is scheduled for release in 2025 after more than a decade of development.

It should be noted that remakes are not typically Bethesda Softworks’ or Bethesda Game Studios’ focus. However, in this case, the development of the project has been outsourced to Virtuos Games, as opposed to being handled internally.

As for the timeline of the project’s development, it is unclear whether it began before or after Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media, as Bethesda would still need to approve the project, given their ownership of the IP.

A potential remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would undoubtedly excite fans and provide a way to experience the game on modern platforms. This could help bridge the gap while awaiting the release of The Elder Scrolls VI, which is currently in development and expected to be released no earlier than 2026.

In addition to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion project, the leak also mentioned other ambitious endeavors by Virtuos Games, including an internal project aiming to become a AAA title comparable to Monster Hunter and Shadow of the Colossus. Furthermore, Virtuos Games is working on the highly anticipated Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, titled Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta: Snake Eater. The studio’s two remaining projects involve an expansion for Amazon’s New World MMO and a “narrative climbing game.”

Overall, a potential remake or remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would be a significant development for fans of the franchise. It remains to be seen when an official announcement will be made, possibly at an upcoming Xbox Games Showcase event.