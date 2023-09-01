Introducing the New Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition

Nintendo fans, get ready to level up your gaming experience. The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model – Mario Red Edition is set to be released on October 6th, and it’s available for pre-order now at the Nintendo online store. This special edition console features a sleek Mario-themed design that will delight fans of the iconic plumber.

Priced at $349.99, the Mario Red Edition is the same price as the original OLED model. The console comes in a vibrant Mario red color, making it stand out from the crowd. While the front of the console maintains a subtle Mario design, the back features a silhouette of Mario leaping into action. If you take a closer look, you’ll even spot hidden coins inside the console near the ports.

The release of the Mario Red Edition coincides with the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a highly anticipated side-scrolling Mario game. This game introduces new online features that promote collaborative play and friendly competition. Additionally, the game showcases a new voice actor for Mario, adding a fresh twist to the beloved character.

Unlike previous special edition consoles, the Mario Red Edition is priced the same as the regular OLED models. This makes it an attractive option for Mario fans looking to upgrade or purchase a Nintendo Switch for the first time. With the holiday season approaching, this console could make for a perfect gift idea for anyone enamored with the world of Mario.

To secure your Mario Red Edition, head over to the Nintendo online store and place your pre-order now. Embrace the spirit of Nintendo and immerse yourself in the Mario universe with this exciting new console.

