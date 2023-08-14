Retro Gamers Can Now Play Wipeout on their PCs for Free

Retro gaming enthusiasts and fans of video game history have a reason to celebrate. The classic PlayStation 1 racing game, Wipeout, can now be played on a PC or laptop through a web browser, without the need to download or purchase the game.

Wipeout, developed alongside the PS1, is a 3D racing game that features futuristic vehicles racing on long, winding tracks. Comparable to Nintendo’s F-Zero series, Wipeout stands out with its unique visual style and the inclusion of power-ups and weapons to gain an advantage during races.

Critics praised Wipeout for its utilization of the PS1’s capabilities, positioning it as a potential competitor to the popular Mario Kart series. The game’s techno-inspired soundtrack was also highly regarded. With the success of the first installment, several sequels were released on various console platforms, including the Sega Saturn and Nintendo 64.

While Wipeout has yet to make its way to current-generation PlayStation consoles or become part of the PlayStation Plus Premium classic games collection, fans can now enjoy the game as it was originally released. The browser version maintains the game’s visual and audio quality, and surprisingly runs smoothly.

The controls for the PC version are simple, using the arrow keys for steering and additional keys for using items, braking, and more. Whether you’re a fan of Wipeout, enjoy racing games in general, or simply want to pass some time on your computer, it’s definitely worth giving the game a try, at least until it becomes available on current-generation platforms.

You can access the game and start playing it by visiting [link].