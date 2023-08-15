Darrington Press Introduces High Fantasy RPG Daggerheart

Darrington Press, known for their popular tabletop role-playing game Critical Role, has released a new high fantasy RPG called Daggerheart. While the company has been diversifying its offerings with board games and other role-playing games, Daggerheart brings them back to their roots with a game that feels familiar to Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) players.

Daggerheart features a fantasy setting where players form parties of adventurers, take on risks, and collect rewards. Although there are some changes in gameplay mechanics, such as using 12-sided dice instead of 20-sided dice, the overall experience remains similar to D&D. According to Spenser Starke, the designer of Daggerheart, around 75% of the game will feel familiar to players of D&D.

One unique aspect of Daggerheart is its clever modular character sheet. The character sheet consists of two pieces of paper that provide all the necessary information to play the game. During character creation, the back sheet contains role-play prompts and instructions, while the front sheet describes the leveling up process. The character classes and backgrounds are represented by cards, making it easy for players to customize their characters.

The game also introduces stress as a mechanic that goes beyond physical harm. Stress can be spent to reroll dice or to track the narrative implications of a character’s experiences. The character sheet neatly organizes all the information, including core stats, gear, and connections, making it easily accessible at a glance.

Daggerheart is designed to provide players with a new gaming experience while still catering to the preferences of D&D enthusiasts. It aims to show players the diverse options available in the tabletop gaming world. With its familiar mechanics and innovative character sheet, Daggerheart offers a fresh take on high fantasy RPGs.