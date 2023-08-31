Social Media Post Claiming Canadian PM Announces “Digital Existence Act” is False

A screenshot of a social media post claiming that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the “Digital Existence Act” in response to the COVID-19 variant EG.5 is false. The post, which is being shared on social media platforms, including Instagram, is attributed to a parody account, not Trudeau’s official social media accounts. Additionally, there is no official bill with the title “Digital Existence Act” in the Canadian Parliament.

The screenshot shows a post from a user with Trudeau’s photo and a blue checkmark verification, stating, “The Eris variant is spreading across the globe, and my Government is ready to act. That’s why we’re passing the ‘Digital Existence Act.’ This law will keep Canadians safe by expediting the transition to Digital ID, Central Bank Digital Currency, and a Social Credit system.”

However, the post is from a satirical account called “Justin Trudeau’s Ego” (@Trudeuas_Ego), as indicated in the account’s biography. The parody account published the “Digital Existence Act” post on August 24. Trudeau’s real account, which has a gray verification check, has never posted a similar statement.

A press secretary for Trudeau’s office confirmed that the post was not from the prime minister’s official account. Additionally, there is no official bill titled the “Digital Existence Act” in the Canadian Parliament.

While digital identifications, central bank digital currencies, and social credit scores are subjects of discussion, there is no current implementation of such measures in Canada. The country is researching a voluntary digital credentials program, and the Bank of Canada is exploring a digital dollar. However, it is important to note that any decision regarding the issuance of a digital currency would be made by the Canadian government.

In conclusion, the claim that Trudeau announced the “Digital Existence Act” in response to the COVID-19 variant EG.5 is false. The post is from a parody account, and there is no official bill with that title in the Canadian Parliament.

