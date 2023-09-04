A Chinese Court Declares Digital Assets as Legal Properties Protected by Law

In a recent development, a local court in Fujian province, China, has declared digital assets to be legal properties protected by the law. This decision comes despite the Chinese government’s blanket ban on cryptocurrencies.

This is not the first time that Chinese courts have made headlines regarding digital assets. Last year, a Shanghai court declared Bitcoin to be a legal virtual property. Now, the Fujian court has further solidified this notion by arguing that digital assets can be classified as property.

It is worth noting that while China has banned crypto trading, Hong Kong has received permission from the Chinese government to trade in cryptocurrencies. This creates a contrasting landscape within China regarding the regulation of digital assets.

The involvement of Chinese citizens in the crypto market is significant. According to the Wall Street Journal, Chinese crypto users traded $90 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in May 2023, accounting for 20% of global trading volume. This demonstrates the strong interest and participation of the Chinese population in the crypto space, despite the government’s ban.

The People’s Courts in China are judicial bodies with independent judicial power, as stated in the Chinese constitution. The Fujian court released a report that offers suggestions on how to handle crimes involving digital assets. It emphasizes treating such cases separately and ensuring fair rulings to protect personal property rights and public interests.

In conclusion, while the Chinese government maintains a ban on digital assets, local courts in China seem to have differing rulings. The recent declaration by the Fujian court further supports the idea that digital assets can be considered legal properties. This ongoing controversy highlights the complex and evolving nature of cryptocurrency regulation in China.

