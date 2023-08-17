The Walking Dead: Destinies – A New Game in the Universe

A new leak has revealed that a new game set in The Walking Dead universe is set to launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game, titled ‘Destinies’, will be published by GameMill Entertainment. The leak comes from renowned leaker and dataminer, billbil-kun, who has a strong track record in revealing new games and tech through datamining.

According to the leaked information, an official announcement for The Walking Dead: Destinies is expected soon, potentially during Gamescom 2023. The game’s plot revolves around the story of the original The Walking Dead TV series produced by AMC, specifically between seasons 1 to 4. It is described as a 3rd person action-adventure title that allows players to control the story and make alterations to the original TV series narrative.

Players will have the opportunity to fight against hordes of infected using a variety of weapons, gather resources, and strengthen their camp. The game will feature over 15 characters from AMC’s The Walking Dead series, including prominent characters like Rick, Shane, Michonne, Daryl, and others. Additional characters like Maggie, Andrea, and Hershel are also likely to appear.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is rumored to be released on November 14, 2023, with a price tag of $49.99 USD. Fans of The Walking Dead series can look forward to experiencing a new interactive adventure in the familiar post-apocalyptic world. Share your thoughts on The Walking Dead: Destinies in the comments below.