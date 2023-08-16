Phison E26 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD: A New Take on Passively Cooled Storage

At FMS 2023, a fascinating demonstration showcased the capabilities of the Phison E26-based PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD, reaching impressive sequential read speeds exceeding 14GB/s. What made this demo even more captivating was the innovative cooling solution employed. Rather than relying on a conventional heatsink, the SSD was paired with the Frore AirJet Mini Cooler, which provided efficient cooling without the need for a fan.

Traditional SSD cooling methods often require large heatsinks and depend on chassis airflow. However, the Frore AirJet presents a unique alternative. This compact solid-state cooler generates airflow to cool components, offering a low-profile design that operates silently without any moving parts. Comparable to the initial awe of experiencing a Dyson Cool fan, the Frore AirJet’s technology is both impressive and efficient.

By utilizing the AirJet instead of a fan-based cooling solution with moving parts, the Phison E26 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD achieved read speeds of over 14GB/s in CrystalDiskMark. This approach avoids the use of moving parts, minimizing the potential for failure points on motherboards, which many users prefer.

The Phison E26 controller is poised to revolutionize the market with its introduction of PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSDs. While previous drives have reached speeds of 10GB/s and 12GB/s, the upcoming M.2 SSDs powered by the Phison E26 are expected to deliver exciting sequential read speeds of 14GB/s. As more manufacturers adopt this advanced controller, users can anticipate a new generation of high-performance SSDs.

In conclusion, the demonstration of the Phison E26 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with the Frore AirJet Mini Cooler at FMS 2023 showcased an innovative approach to storage cooling. The AirJet technology offers a low-profile, quiet, and efficient solution, eliminating the need for large heatsinks and moving parts. This advancement in SSD cooling has the potential to optimize performance while reducing the space required for cooling, as evidenced by the live demo at FMS 2023.