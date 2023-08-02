CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Apple Arcade Adds New Games and Content

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Apple Arcade Adds New Games and Content

Apple Arcade is expanding its collection of games with four new additions this month. One of the highlights is the release of a new Samba de Amigo game called Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go. This mobile version of the game will be available on August 29th. Additionally, another Samba de Amigo game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, will be released on the same day for the Switch and Meta Quest. While both games are similar, Party-To-Go offers the exclusive feature of three songs from PSY, Lady Gaga, and Fitz and The Tantrums.

In Party-To-Go, players can enjoy the series’ first story mode where they join Amigo on a quest to reclaim music. This addition adds an interesting element to the rhythm game genre. Another new puzzle game coming to Apple Arcade is Nekograms+, which revolves around moving cushions to create cozy spaces for different shaped kitties. It promises to be charming and releases on August 8th.

Another puzzle game called finity. offers a unique combination of chess, Tetris, and match-three gameplay mechanics. It boasts infinite replay value and will be available on August 25th. Lastly, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, releasing on August 18th, is a fantasy resource management simulator where players merge objects to construct buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and restore a fallen kingdom.

These new games bring a variety of genres to Apple Arcade, catering to different preferences and interests. The releases begin on August 8th, and players can look forward to exploring these additions alongside the existing game offerings on the platform.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Microsoft Offers Replacement Parts for Xbox Gamepads to Help Gamers Save Money

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Cloud Security Breaches: Solvo Launches SecurityGenie

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Google DeepMind Develops RT-2: A Language Model for Robotic Learning

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Clearbit Introduces ChatGPT Plugin to Enhance B2B Marketing and Sales

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments