Apple Arcade Adds New Games and Content

Apple Arcade is expanding its collection of games with four new additions this month. One of the highlights is the release of a new Samba de Amigo game called Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go. This mobile version of the game will be available on August 29th. Additionally, another Samba de Amigo game, Samba de Amigo: Party Central, will be released on the same day for the Switch and Meta Quest. While both games are similar, Party-To-Go offers the exclusive feature of three songs from PSY, Lady Gaga, and Fitz and The Tantrums.

In Party-To-Go, players can enjoy the series’ first story mode where they join Amigo on a quest to reclaim music. This addition adds an interesting element to the rhythm game genre. Another new puzzle game coming to Apple Arcade is Nekograms+, which revolves around moving cushions to create cozy spaces for different shaped kitties. It promises to be charming and releases on August 8th.

Another puzzle game called finity. offers a unique combination of chess, Tetris, and match-three gameplay mechanics. It boasts infinite replay value and will be available on August 25th. Lastly, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, releasing on August 18th, is a fantasy resource management simulator where players merge objects to construct buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and restore a fallen kingdom.

These new games bring a variety of genres to Apple Arcade, catering to different preferences and interests. The releases begin on August 8th, and players can look forward to exploring these additions alongside the existing game offerings on the platform.