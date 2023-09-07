CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

New LED Design Advances Realism in Immersive Displays

Researchers at Meijo University and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have developed cheap and ultra-small light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that could enhance immersive displays. These LEDs enable full-color imaging at high resolution, which is crucial for virtual and augmented reality experiences. The researchers stacked blue, green, and red micro-LED arrays onto the same substrate and achieved a pixel density of 330 pixels per inch.

The gallium indium nitride semiconductors used in the LEDs meet the requirements of resolution, detail, and color breadth necessary for realistic visual experiences. In order to obtain optimum performance, it is essential to construct the LEDs as a single unit on the same substrate, rather than as separate elements.

The emission wavelengths of the LEDs were 486, 514, and 604 nanometers, with a narrow enough emission spectrum to emit red, blue, and green light and distinguish between them. Although there were some extraneous emitted wavelengths and the red and blue emissions were less than the green emission due to damage during device fabrication, the researchers believe that optimizing the crystal growth conditions can address these defects.

The development of improved LEDs is crucial for achieving next-level realism in immersive displays. By incorporating these LEDs into modern metaverse applications, users can have more immersive and vivid experiences in gaming, cosmetics, and other fields. The researchers are now working on preparing the devices on cheap sapphire substrates for practical use.

This new LED design marks an important step towards creating ultra-high brightness and definition in immersive displays, opening up possibilities for more realistic and engaging visual experiences.

Source: Meijo University, Applied Physics Express (DOI: 10.35848/1882-0786/aced7c)

