AI-Generated Guidebooks Flood Amazon, Raise Travel Scam Concerns

Shoddy guidebooks claiming to be written by renowned travel writers have recently flooded Amazon. These guidebooks, filled with deceptive reviews, have raised concerns about their authenticity and the prevalence of this problem.

In March, Amy Kolsky, an experienced traveler, searched for a travel guidebook on France on Amazon. She came across the highly rated “France Travel Guide” by Mike Steves, who claimed to be a renowned travel writer. Intrigued by the positive reviews and affordable price, she ordered a copy. However, upon receiving it, she was disappointed by vague descriptions and repetitive text. Upon closer inspection, she realized that it may have been compiled using generative artificial intelligence, self-published, and supported by fake reviews.

These fake guidebooks are created using a combination of tools such as A.I. apps, stock photos, self-publishing platforms, and the ability to solicit and post fake online reviews. Consequently, these guidebooks rise to the top of Amazon search results and even receive endorsements as the “#1 Travel Guide.”

Not only are these scam guidebooks prevalent in travel categories, but they also exist in a wide range of topics such as cooking, programming, gardening, business, crafts, medicine, religion, and more. This raises concerns about the misuse of technology and the potential need for increased regulation.

Amazon has not provided specific answers regarding these guidebooks but has stated that publishers must adhere to their content guidelines. They claim to invest significant time and resources in removing books that do not comply.

To investigate further, The Times used an A.I. detector to analyze passages from the Mike Steves book. All 35 passages scored a perfect 100, indicating high probability of being A.I.-generated.

These misleading guidebooks highlight the need for consumers to be cautious and vigilant when purchasing travel resources online.