New Deep Learning Tool for Spatial Transcriptomics Analysis

Researchers in the field of biology and medicine are utilizing spatial transcriptomics (ST) technologies to understand gene expression and cell types within tissues. However, analyzing multiple tissue slices collectively using existing tools can be challenging. To address this issue, a team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have developed a new deep learning-based toolkit called SPACEL (Spatial Architecture Characterization by Deep Learning) for spatial transcriptomics analysis.

SPACEL consists of three modules: Spoint, Splane, and Scube, each designed for specific tasks in ST analysis. Spoint uses multiple-layer perceptron and a probability model to predict the spatial distribution of cell types. Splane employs a graph convolutional network and an adversarial learning algorithm to identify spatial domains across multiple ST slices. Scube automatically aligns the slices and constructs a three-dimensional (3D) representation of the tissue’s architecture.

The researchers applied SPACEL to 11 ST datasets, encompassing a total of 156 slices from various technologies such as 10X Visium, STARmap, MERFISH, Stereo-seq, and Spatial Transcriptomics. They compared SPACEL’s performance in cell type deconvolution tasks with other existing tools and found that SPACEL consistently outperformed them in predicting cell type distribution, identifying spatial domains, and reconstructing 3D tissue structures.

The development of SPACEL provides researchers with an integrated toolkit for processing and analyzing ST data. This tool has shown superior performance in accurately characterizing cell types and constructing detailed 3D tissue architectures. Further research employing ST technologies can benefit from the use of SPACEL.

