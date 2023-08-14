Dell XPS 13 Laptop Deal: Save $100 on this Popular Laptop

If you’re in the market for a good-quality laptop, look no further than the Dell XPS 13. With its impressive build quality, design, and hardware, this laptop is often regarded as the “true answer to the MacBook Air.” Currently, you can purchase the Dell XPS 13 for $849, saving $100 off its usual price of $949.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. These specifications ensure productive and efficient performance. Additionally, its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness make it suitable for both outdoor and indoor use.

Dell pays attention to the details, equipping the XPS 13 with convenient features such as a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader. This allows for secure and effortless login. The laptop also includes a 720p HD webcam, and the option to switch to a 400p at 40fps IR camera for specific requirements.

In terms of portability, the Dell XPS 13 sets the bar. It is Dell’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop, offering up to 12 hours of battery life. Additionally, the laptop comes with a built-in Dell performance app, allowing users to easily switch between different modes based on their needs.

Don’t miss out on this great laptop deal. Take advantage of the Dell clearance sale and purchase the Dell XPS 13 for $849, a $100 discount from its regular price. Act quickly, as this offer may not last long.