Protecting Personal Digital Wallets: A Call for Privacy and Control

In the age of digital currency and the transition to a digital economy, personal digital wallets have become an essential tool for managing our financial lives. However, a new bill, the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act, is raising concerns about the privacy and control of these wallets. Linda Jeng, head of global Web3 strategy at the Crypto Council for Innovation, argues that personal digital wallets should belong entirely to individuals and be under their full control.

The bill would require digital wallet companies to register as money services businesses and monitor clients’ payment transactions, similar to banks, even if they don’t handle money. This means that wallet companies would have to monitor personal digital wallets for money laundering activities and report any suspicious transactions or those exceeding $10,000 to the government. Jeng asserts that this violates our digital privacy and infringes upon our rights.

Unlike physical wallets that we carry with us, personal digital wallets are transitioning into a digital space controlled by companies like Apple, Google, and Venmo. Jeng emphasizes that personal digital wallets should be exclusively owned and controlled by individuals. These wallets not only contain financial assets but also nonfinancial assets like driver’s licenses. Therefore, a purely financial regulatory approach may not be appropriate for these diverse digital vehicles.

Furthermore, Jeng compares digital wallet service providers to computer scanner and printer software providers, highlighting the fact that they are not directly in control of the data being transferred. Similarly, nonfinancial firms could not realistically monitor customers’ digital activities for suspicious or illegal behavior. Jeng argues that efforts to expand the anti-money-laundering regime are instead expanding the reporting regime and encroaching on our personal digital wallet privacy.

To safeguard personal data privacy and rights, Jeng proposes a new framework. First, legislation should grant individuals the right to control their personal data and digital assets. Second, government agencies must comply with Fourth and Fifth amendment rights when gathering evidence from personal wallets. Third, individuals should have easier ways to fulfill anti-money-laundering reporting obligations, either through self-reporting or third-party monitoring services. Fourth, privacy-preserving technologies can be utilized for know-your-customer requirements. Fifth, law enforcement agencies should leverage blockchain technologies for investigating suspicious activity. Finally, companies should offer open and interoperable digital wallet services, allowing individuals to choose the apps and services they prefer.

In conclusion, the proposed bill to regulate digital assets as money services businesses raises concerns about the privacy and control of personal digital wallets. Linda Jeng advocates for a framework that emphasizes privacy, control, and individual rights. By granting individuals full ownership and control over their personal digital wallets, we can adapt to the new digital financial economy while preserving our fundamental rights to privacy and control over personal data.

