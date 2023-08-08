Hypothetical Cyberattack Using Typing Sounds Can Steal Personal Data

A recent study conducted by British researchers demonstrated a hypothetical cyberattack in which a hacker could exploit recorded audio of someone typing to steal their personal data. The attack involves a homemade deep-learning algorithm that analyzes keystroke noises and translates them into readable text. The research found that this method accurately decodes typing 95% of the time.

The recordings necessary for this attack can be easily obtained through a cellphone microphone or popular conferencing platforms like Zoom. Once the recording is obtained, it can be processed through a simple algorithm to extract the typed content.

This technique is referred to as an “acoustic side channel attack,” which leverages sound surveillance to capture sensitive information. While acoustic attacks are not new, the integration of AI capabilities makes them more effective in stealing data. The primary concern for researchers is the potential theft of user passwords and online credentials. They highlight the ease with which a cybercriminal can utilize this eavesdropping method, as keyboard sounds are readily available and commonly overlooked.

There are various scenarios in which an attacker could successfully execute this cyberattack. For instance, they could wait for the victim to be in a public place, such as a coffee shop, and secretly record their typing from a distance. In more advanced cases, hackers with high-quality listening devices could even listen through the walls of a victim’s apartment.

Protecting against an acoustic keyboard attack poses a challenge. The researchers suggest several defensive tactics, including using randomized passwords with a mix of upper and lower case letters to confuse attackers. They also propose adding randomly generated fake keystrokes to audio transmissions during voice calls as a method to throw off the attacker. Changes in typing style and reliance on biometric login mechanisms are additional suggestions to mitigate this threat.

However, implementing these defense strategies may be impractical for the average user. It is unlikely that most people would resort to generating fake typing noises or altering their typing style to counteract this type of threat. While biometrics offer an alternative, they do not eliminate the potential invasiveness of acoustic spying altogether. Ideally, this hypothetical threat remains just a concept, and few individuals would actually attempt to execute such an attack.