A Look at Magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) Drive

The magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) drive utilizes magnets and electrodes to propel a watercraft without any moving parts. While scaling up this advanced propulsion technology has proven challenging, experimenting with it on a smaller scale is possible. In a recent video by [Jay Bowles] of Plasma Channel, he demonstrates how to create and test your own MHD unit at home.

Running the MHD drive only requires a standard bench power supply. [Jay] achieved measurable results with just 5 VDC/1.5 A, although he ran his experiential drive at a maximum of 25 VDC/9 A. Creating electrodes out of metal stock and placing them on either side of powerful magnets is key. Adding a 3D-printed structure and pieces of acrylic further enhances the setup.

In the video, [Jay] conducts several experiments to test different variables, such as electrode spacing, magnetic field strength, and applied voltage. He observes how each change affects the velocity of water passing through the testing rig. Surprisingly, the MHD drive proves to be forgiving in terms of design specifics, with results occurring regardless of minor adjustments. Increasing power and utilizing larger magnets are key to achieving higher velocity.

The final prototype of [Jay]’s MHD thruster weighs 35 grams and generates approximately 75 grams of thrust while consuming 225 watts. This impressive result is particularly noteworthy considering the thruster was mainly constructed from components found at a hardware store.

One challenge encountered is that the brass electrodes deteriorate relatively quickly. Metal flakes can be seen flying out of the unit during operation. It remains uncertain how long the unit can sustain thrust before electrolysis takes a toll. However, these issues will be addressed in future versions.

Inspired by his work on a high-voltage catamaran and his ongoing efforts to develop an ion-powered aircraft, [Jay] sought to explore magnetohydrodynamic drive technology. His homemade MHD drive demonstrates the potential of this propulsion method.