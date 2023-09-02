Apple Season is Here: Where to Find the Best Apples in Minnesota

As the apple season begins in Minnesota, apple lovers have the opportunity to indulge in a variety of delicious apples. According to apple researcher Jack Tillman from the University of Minnesota, the emotional connection people have with apples is undeniable. Whether it’s the harvest season, the experience of visiting an apple orchard, or simply the taste of the fruit, everyone seems to have a strong association with apples.

The University of Minnesota’s Arboretum AppleHouse in Victoria is already selling their first apples of the season, including varieties like First Kiss, Sweet Tango, and Zestar. Irish Mountain Orchard between Madison Lake and Elysian has Zestar apples available now, with Honeycrisp apples becoming available in three weeks. Welsh Heritage Farms, located along Highway 60 between Lake Crystal and Mankato, is currently selling Paula Red, Zestar, First Kiss, and Sweet Tango apples. Their you-pick apple orchard will be open in the coming weeks.

Honeycrisp apples are the most popular variety at both Irish Mountain Orchard and Welsh Heritage Farms, but they won’t be ripe until mid-September. In the meantime, Zestar and Sweet Tango apples are flying off the shelves. According to the orchard owners, they anticipate thousands of visitors this fall, and they enjoy the opportunity to meet both new and returning customers.

While these orchards primarily attract visitors from Minnesota, Welsh Heritage Farms has had visitors from around the world, including Egypt, China, and Turkey. The experience of visiting an apple orchard and picking apples with family and friends is a cherished tradition for many, and the owners of these orchards take pride in providing a fun and enjoyable experience for all.

Sources:

– University of Minnesota

– Irish Mountain Orchard

– Welsh Heritage Farms