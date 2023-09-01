The Legacy of Armored Core: A Primer

FromSoftware, known for its popular Souls games, has a long history predating its success with the Souls series. One of its notable franchises is Armored Core, a series of mech-based games that were influential in the gaming industry. Armored Core allows players to customize their mech suits, known as Armored Cores (ACs), and take on missions in a post-apocalyptic world.

The first Armored Core game was released in 1997 for the Japanese PlayStation, and it introduced players to the world of Ravens, soldiers-for-hire working for megacorporations in a resource-depleted world. The game emphasized customization, allowing players to modify different parts of their ACs. The decisions made during customization not only affected the appearance but also influenced the performance and handling of the AC.

Successive games in the series built on the foundation of customization and introduced new features. Armored Core 2, released in 2000, took place on Mars and expanded the upgrade options for ACs. Armored Core 3, released in 2002, deviated from the established lore and introduced an AI-controlled civilization and a power struggle between corporations. The series included several spin-offs and expansions, each bringing new components and refining gameplay mechanics.

Armored Core 4, released in 2006, marked the directorial debut of Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of the acclaimed Souls series. The game received mixed reactions from fans due to changes in movement speed and the introduction of the Quick Boost system. Despite the initial criticism, Miyazaki’s involvement paved the way for new ideas and innovations in the franchise.

Armored Core left a lasting impact on the gaming industry, influencing other games and contributing to the development of the sub-genre of mech-based RPGs. Its emphasis on customization, challenging gameplay, and intriguing storytelling through vague item descriptions set the stage for the success of FromSoftware’s later titles, including the Souls series.

