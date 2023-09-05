Apple Arcade Launching James Bond Game “Cypher 007” Later This Month

Apple has announced the upcoming release of a new James Bond video game called “Cypher 007” on its gaming service, Apple Arcade. Set to launch on September 29th, the game will allow players to experience some of the most iconic moments from James Bond history. In “Cypher 007,” players will go up against the infamous Blofeld and Spectre, while competing against other players through a global leaderboard to determine the best spy.

Inspired by 60 years of spycraft, the game will take players on a journey through the world of espionage, visiting famous Bond locations and facing extraordinary adventures. The storyline involves Blofeld’s newest plan to sabotage Bond by using a brainwashing technique known as Cypher, which holds Bond captive in a mental prison, aiming to turn him into the ultimate double agent. As players navigate through top-down stealth action gameplay, they will gather intel, uncover secrets, and utilize spycraft to overcome increasingly difficult obstacles, opponents, and objectives. The ultimate goal is to bring down Blofeld and Spectre once and for all.

Although this game may not be the highly anticipated first-person shooter Bond game that fans have been waiting for, it is an exciting addition to the Apple Arcade library. To access “Cypher 007,” players will need an Apple Arcade subscription, which costs $4.99 per month. It is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundles, including Individual, Family, and Premier plans.

In addition to “Cypher 007,” Apple Arcade will also be releasing several other games this month, including “Japanese Rural Life Adventure,” “Junkworld,” and “My Talking Angela 2+.” As a subscriber to Apple One, I am personally looking forward to trying out this new James Bond game and immersing myself in the world of espionage once again.

Source: (Source: Apple, no URL provided)