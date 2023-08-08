Laptop Keyboard Sounds Can Be Used to Steal Sensitive Information

Laptop users are now facing the risk of having their sensitive information stolen just by typing on their keyboard. According to a new research paper by a team of British university researchers, artificial intelligence (AI) can accurately identify keystrokes by sound alone with a 95% accuracy rate. These attacks, known as “acoustic side channel attacks,” are expected to become more sophisticated as technology continues to advance rapidly.

In the study, the researchers were able to correctly identify keystrokes on a MacBook Pro by recording the sound through a nearby phone with a 95% accuracy rate. They also achieved a 93% accuracy rate through a recorded Zoom call.

The malicious third party in these attacks uses a secondary device, such as a cell phone or an unmuted microphone on a video-conferencing software, to record the sound of typing. The recording is then fed through a deep-learning AI model that has been trained to recognize the sound of individual pressed keys, allowing the attacker to decipher what was typed.

Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that mimics the human brain’s way of processing data. It uses multi-layered neural networks to learn from large amounts of data and make accurate predictions. This technology is already present in everyday products like digital assistants and self-driving cars.

The ubiquity of laptop keyboards makes them attractive targets for these attacks, especially considering that people often use their laptops in public spaces where their typing sounds can be easily recorded without their knowledge. The research paper highlights the need for awareness and prevention measures.

To mitigate the threat, using stronger passwords with a combination of cases, special characters, and numbers is recommended. Two-factor authentication and biometric authentication methods like fingerprint scans and facial recognition can also enhance security.

The authors of the paper suggest that further research should analyze the use of smart speakers to record keystrokes, as well as explore the implementation of language models in combination with deep-learning AI to improve keystroke recognition and develop effective countermeasures against these attacks.