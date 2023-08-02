Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: A Mixed Bag of Features

Samsung’s latest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, offers some significant changes compared to its predecessor. The most noticeable change is the fully flat silhouette and redesigned hinge. Additionally, Samsung has added a larger display on the phone’s exterior, giving users more screen real estate.

The exterior screen, called the “Flex Window,” offers versatility with a smaller, glanceable display that fits well into shorter pockets or bags. However, the functionality of the Flex Window is limited. While some widgets and basic interaction with apps like calendar and weather are available, full functionality, such as accessing Gmail or using TikTok, is not possible.

The limited app selection on the exterior screen can be frustrating, and currently, users are limited to a few select beta video and messaging applications. Samsung may expand app availability in the future through its Good Lock launcher.

Competition in the flip phone market is heating up, with Motorola’s upcoming Razr+ offering a similar folding design. The Z Flip 5 boasts a few unique features, such as Flex Mode for hands-free content viewing and unique options for taking photos and videos. However, with a starting price of $1,000, some users may feel that the device sacrifices camera quality for the sake of a foldable screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 includes a larger 3.4-inch exterior screen compared to its predecessor, offering more utility. Calendar, weather, and wellness widgets provide users with immediate information. However, some notable widgets are missing at launch, such as a photos widget and direct access to music streaming apps.

Access to apps from the Flex Window is limited, including Google Maps, Messenger, YouTube, and Netflix. While Google Maps works well, YouTube can be glitchy, and the audio quality when watching content is not optimal. Motorola’s Razr+ allows for more apps on the exterior screen.

The new hinge design, called the Flex Hinge, allows the device to fold flat, although not completely. The unfolding action requires two hands and is stiff, but it offers more stability compared to previous foldable models.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers some notable improvements, but the limited functionality of the exterior screen and the high price tag might leave users wanting more.