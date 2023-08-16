Cyberdecks with Ham Radio Features: A Rugged and Impressive Build

Cyberdecks are popular due to their customizable nature, allowing for the inclusion of various additional functionalities. One such impressive cyberdeck has been created by [Kaushlesh], who has designed it specifically for ham radio usage.

The cyberdeck is housed within a weatherproof enclosure, with 3D-printed components seamlessly integrated into the clamshell design. Powered by a Raspberry Pi 4, [Kaushlesh] opted for the model with 8GB of RAM to ensure optimal performance. The deck features a 10-inch LCD screen, a rechargeable battery pack with an impressive 20-hour battery life, and is designed for outdoor activities like camping or participating in ham radio field days.

To accommodate ham radio usage, the cyberdeck includes a USB software-defined radio module and a BNC connector for connecting an external antenna. Additionally, it boasts a game controller for entertainment purposes, running Retropie for gaming on-the-go. The deck is also equipped with storage for a mouse and features a full-sized keyboard.

This cyberdeck would be an ideal companion for hacking and tinkering at hamfests. It is worth noting that this isn’t the first cyberdeck with ham radio capabilities, proving the popularity of combining the two hobbies.

Unfortunately, the provided video link cannot be accessed. However, the description of the cyberdeck and its features portray a rugged and impressive build, showcasing the ingenuity and creativity of the maker. Perhaps in the future, we may even see a cyberdeck themed around prosciutto.