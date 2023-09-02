New Timed Research in Pokémon GO Offers Players a Chance at a Second Master Ball

Pokémon GO trainers are in for a treat with the release of a new timed research task that offers the opportunity to obtain a second Master Ball. This highly anticipated event will run until November 21, 2023. While the tasks may appear challenging at first, with careful planning and regular gameplay, trainers will be able to successfully complete them before time runs out.

For free-to-play players, it is important to note that resources can still be obtained without spending money on the game. Trainers have the opportunity to earn 50 Pokécoins every day by having their Pokémon return after holding a gym for 8 hours and 20 minutes. These coins can be used to purchase items that will assist in completing the research tasks.

The first task requires trainers to catch 1000 Pokémon within the 81-day timeframe. By catching an average of 12 Pokémon a day and making use of items such as incense and lure modules during events with increased spawns, this task can be easily accomplished.

The second task, which involves winning 60 raids, may present some challenges depending on the availability of raid opportunities in the area. Trainers in areas with active raid participation will have an advantage, while others may need to rely on Remote Raid Passes. It is advised not to use gym-earned Pokécoins on remote raid passes unless absolutely necessary.

Hatching 30 eggs is the next task, and trainers are recommended to prioritize 2 and 5-kilometer eggs. However, the eggs obtained from Pokéstops cannot be transferred. Trainers may need to invest in additional incubators using their gym-earned Pokécoins and should keep an eye out for events that shorten hatch distances. Enabling Adventure Sync will also expedite this process.

To complete the research, trainers must catch 100 different species of Pokémon. By making use of wild spawns, confirmed egg hatches, spotlight hours, research rewards, and daily incense spawns, trainers can obtain approximately 50 unique Pokémon. Keeping an eye out for events will help in acquiring the remaining Pokémon.

Making 120 Excellent Throws, a task that relies on skill rather than strategy, can be achieved by practicing and finding a technique that works best for each individual. Completing 150 Field Research Tasks can be conveniently done alongside catching Pokémon, as daily research tasks can be obtained from Pokéstops.

Exploring 50 km and spinning 300 PokéStops should be easily accomplished through regular gameplay. Lastly, earning 100,000 XP and 100,000 Stardust may seem daunting, but trainers can take advantage of events that offer increased XP and Stardust rewards.

With these tips and tricks, trainers can create a game plan to successfully complete the timed research and obtain a shiny new Master Ball. Remember to keep Adventure Sync turned on for a quicker and more efficient gaming experience.

