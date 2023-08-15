CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

GTA 6 Leak Reveals Footage of Police Chase

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 15, 2023
GTA 6 Leak Reveals Footage of Police Chase

Footage of a police chase from the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, has recently surfaced online. While development on GTA 6 was announced last year, the studio has been dealing with leaks ever since early gameplay footage was revealed last September. Despite their efforts to remove the leaked footage from the web, small snippets of gameplay continue to circulate.

The footage, which was uploaded on August 4, can still be viewed at a link shared by the Grand Theft Auto VI Twitter account. From the visuals, it appears that the chase takes place in a downtown city street, reminiscent of the fictional setting of GTA V, Los Santos. The context of the footage is unknown, but it showcases police vehicles soaring through the air and a glitchy character, potentially playable, with a weapon.

The gameplay lasts for approximately fifteen seconds and could either be connected to the main storyline or part of a side mission. Despite being captured during an early phase of production, the footage appears fluid and detailed. According to reports, the footage is genuine and has been verified by sources.

While Rockstar, the game’s developer, hasn’t confirmed a release date for GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive, their parent company, has suggested that the highly anticipated sequel could potentially be released in 2024. In a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive mentioned that they were preparing for a significant milestone in fiscal year 2025.

In other news related to Rockstar, there has been backlash surrounding the upcoming Red Dead Redemption port for the PS4 and Switch. Take-Two Interactive responded to the criticism and is likely addressing the concerns raised by fans.

Please note that the author’s information, contact information, sources of information, and quotes have been removed as per your request.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Technology

Why Xbox is the Ultimate Gaming Platform

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Baldur’s Gate 3 Speedrun Sets World Record at 10 Minutes

Aug 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

SingularityNET: Advancing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Aug 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

Why Xbox is the Ultimate Gaming Platform

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Satellite

York Space Systems Opens Fourth Production Facility in Denver Area

Aug 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Gamescom Opening Night Live to Focus on Updates for Existing Games

Aug 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Streamlining Operations and Boosting Efficiency: The Advantages of Implementing a Global Vehicle Management System

Aug 15, 2023 0 Comments