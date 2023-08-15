GTA 6 Leak Reveals Footage of Police Chase

Footage of a police chase from the highly anticipated game, GTA 6, has recently surfaced online. While development on GTA 6 was announced last year, the studio has been dealing with leaks ever since early gameplay footage was revealed last September. Despite their efforts to remove the leaked footage from the web, small snippets of gameplay continue to circulate.

The footage, which was uploaded on August 4, can still be viewed at a link shared by the Grand Theft Auto VI Twitter account. From the visuals, it appears that the chase takes place in a downtown city street, reminiscent of the fictional setting of GTA V, Los Santos. The context of the footage is unknown, but it showcases police vehicles soaring through the air and a glitchy character, potentially playable, with a weapon.

The gameplay lasts for approximately fifteen seconds and could either be connected to the main storyline or part of a side mission. Despite being captured during an early phase of production, the footage appears fluid and detailed. According to reports, the footage is genuine and has been verified by sources.

While Rockstar, the game’s developer, hasn’t confirmed a release date for GTA 6, Take-Two Interactive, their parent company, has suggested that the highly anticipated sequel could potentially be released in 2024. In a recent earnings call, Take-Two Interactive mentioned that they were preparing for a significant milestone in fiscal year 2025.

In other news related to Rockstar, there has been backlash surrounding the upcoming Red Dead Redemption port for the PS4 and Switch. Take-Two Interactive responded to the criticism and is likely addressing the concerns raised by fans.

