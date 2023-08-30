Gamer Reports Leak and Sells of Stolen Copies of New Video Game

Jasper Adkins, a 32-year-old gamer from Iowa, recently discovered a leak of the highly anticipated Bethesda Game Studios space role-playing game, Starfield. Footage filmed on a shaky phone camera was uploaded by a Memphian named Darin Harris, who was also found to be selling stolen copies of the game on the website Mercari. Adkins, along with other concerned gamers, reported the leak to Microsoft, Bethesda, and eventually the Memphis Police Department.

As a result of their investigation, Memphis police arrested Harris on charges including felony theft, misdemeanor theft, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Adkins learned of Harris’ arrest through news articles. However, when Adkins mentioned his involvement with the police on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksandRumors, his account was permanently banned by the moderation team.

Adkins expressed his disappointment with the subreddit’s decision, sharing screenshots of his conversations with the moderators. In response, some Reddit users have created memes referencing Harris as “Lord Tyrone” and even plan to name their in-game ships after him. Adkins acknowledges that leaks before the release of a highly anticipated game are not unusual, but he felt compelled to report this incident due to the evidence he had.

While Adkins believes his actions were justified, he acknowledges that he may be seen as the antagonist in this story. In the meantime, Harris has bonded out of jail, and the community continues to discuss the leak and its consequences.

Source: The Commercial Appeal