Microsoft Releases Xbox Series S with Upgraded Storage

Microsoft has launched a new version of the Xbox Series S, featuring a sleek black exterior and an increased storage capacity of 1TB. The black Xbox Series S is priced at $349, making it an affordable option for gamers. The upgrade in storage allows users to install modern games without worrying about running out of space.

The new black Xbox Series S matches the design of its larger counterpart, the Xbox Series X. The original white Xbox Series S with 512GB of storage is still available for purchase. However, the additional storage on the black model provides users with over 800GB of usable storage, compared to the previous model’s 364GB.

In terms of ports, there are no changes to the configuration. The rear of the console features two USB ports, an Ethernet port, the storage expansion slot, and HDMI 2.1 out. At the front, there is a single USB port and no disc drive. The black Xbox Series S comes with a matching black controller.

One notable design choice is the black coating on the fan area at the top of the console, which remains consistent with the overall black aesthetic. This fan is responsible for heat exhaust and helps maintain the console’s optimal performance. In contrast, the “robot white” 512GB model features a white coating on the fan area.

While additional internal changes may exist, a full teardown is required to confirm them. The black Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage is now available for purchase at a price of $349.99.

