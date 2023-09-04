Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: Wireless Speaker Technology for Your TV

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is a new technology that allows you to wirelessly connect compatible external speakers to your TV to create an Atmos-enabled spatial audio setup. The main advantage of this technology is its flexibility in speaker placement. Unlike other similar wireless standards, such as DTS’s Play-Fi Home Theater, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect does not require perfect symmetry in speaker positioning. You can place the external speakers anywhere in the room with your TV, accommodating your existing living space without the need to move furniture or mount speakers on walls.

TCL, a launch partner for Dolby, will be the first to offer Atmos FlexConnect on its 2024 TV lineup. The calibration process involves the use of test tones and the TV’s microphones to determine the speakers’ locations and the acoustics of the room. While the Atmos FlexConnect standard can connect to multiple speakers simultaneously, specific TV hardware may limit the number of speakers that can be paired. TCL’s 2024 TV lineup will support a maximum of two external Atmos FlexConnect speakers, with more affordable midrange models potentially limited to one speaker.

During a demonstration, a stereo setup with a front-left and front-right speaker was shown. The calibration process took about 12 seconds, and the TV displayed the locations of the speakers in the room. The prototype speakers used in the demo featured five drivers each, including upfiring drivers to create the illusion of overhead sound. The addition of dedicated external speakers resulted in a significant improvement in audio quality, particularly in bass reproduction. Dolby’s Atmos FlexConnect is designed for internal and external speakers to work together, creating a more immersive sound experience.

The system’s virtualization technology compensates for asymmetrical speaker arrangements, ensuring a consistent spatial audio presentation. The ability to place speakers anywhere in the room without sacrificing audio quality makes Dolby Atmos FlexConnect a convenient and flexible solution for enhancing TV audio.

Sources:

– Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

– Image: Dolby