Novel Emulsion Film Technology Enables Breakthrough in Gamma-Ray Astronomy

Summary: A team of researchers from several universities in Japan have developed a unique balloon-borne gamma ray observatory using emulsion films. This unconventional telescope captured gamma rays from the Vela pulsar with the highest angular resolution to date. The team stacked numerous emulsion films and captured electron-positron pair tracks created by the gamma rays passing through each layer. This allowed for precise measurement of the gamma-ray incidence angle and improved sensitivity to polarization. By using a balloon to reach high altitudes, the team was able to capture several trillion tracks of gamma-ray-derived pairs. The film-based instrument had a resolution more than 40 times higher than traditional gamma-ray telescopes. The research team believes that improving resolution and sensitivity to polarization is key to advancing gamma-ray astronomy.

FAQ:

Q: What is the significance of the stack of emulsion films in this research?

A: The stack of emulsion films captured the tracks of electron-positron pairs created by gamma rays passing through each layer. This enabled precise measurement of gamma-ray incidence angle and improved sensitivity to polarization.

Q: What is the advantage of using a balloon for this type of research?

A: Using a balloon to reach high altitudes allowed the team to capture several trillion tracks of gamma-ray derived pairs, providing valuable data for their research.

Q: How does the resolution of the film-based instrument compare to traditional gamma-ray telescopes?

A: The film-based instrument had a resolution more than 40 times higher than that of conventional gamma-ray telescopes, allowing for more detailed imaging of gamma-ray sources.

Q: What is the next step for this research?

A: The next step for the research team is to scale up their emulsion film technology in order to further advance gamma-ray astronomy.