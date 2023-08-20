Fallout: New Vegas Remaster Now Available on Xbox Series X

Fallout: New Vegas, developed by Obsidian, is often regarded as the best Fallout game by fans. While Fallout 3 and Fallout 4 have their own strengths, New Vegas captures the essence of the classic Fallout games and holds a special place in the hearts of many players.

However, some may be put off by the game’s dated graphics. Fortunately, Xbox Series X offers a solution. The console’s game boost feature enhances classic games by improving their framerates and resolutions, resulting in a visually improved experience.

Fallout: New Vegas is one of the games that benefits from this feature. As an Xbox Series X player, I have personally played through the remastered version of this classic RPG, and it looks truly fantastic. Although it is not a ground-up remake or sequel, the remaster allows both returning fans and newcomers to experience the game in a whole new way.

The best part is that Fallout: New Vegas is available on Xbox Game Pass, which means you can enjoy the remaster for free if you subscribe to the service. Other titles that also receive the game boost include Fallout 3 and several classic Assassin’s Creed games.

However, it is worth noting that with the highly anticipated release of Starfield, an open-world sci-fi adventure game developed by Bethesda, it might be wise to finish that before diving into another sprawling Bethesda RPG experience.

In conclusion, the Fallout: New Vegas remaster for Xbox Series X offers an opportunity to revisit or discover this critically acclaimed game with enhanced visuals. Whether you are a long-time fan or a newcomer, this remaster allows you to enjoy the immersive world of New Vegas in a fresh and visually appealing way.