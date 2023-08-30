A 21st Century Approach to Teaching Political Compromise through Digital Gaming

A new digital educational game has been created by the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization iCivics in collaboration with George Washington’s Mount Vernon homestead. The game, called Constitutional Compromise, aims to teach students and families about the compromises that occurred during the crafting of the U.S. Constitution in 1787. It focuses on specific compromises made by each state delegate, with the exception of Rhode Island, which did not send any representatives to the Convention. The game will officially launch on Constitution Day, September 18.

iCivics, founded by former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in 2009, aims to provide engaging civic resources to students nationwide. The organization’s partnership with Mount Vernon marks the first time that the game will be adapted into a museum exhibit format, helping to spread the message of compromise. The game will be played on a digital platform inside the exhibit, ensuring a seamless experience for museum visitors.

Civics education in the United States has varied widely in recent years. While some states have civics standards or require students to pass a civic exam to graduate, many others do not prioritize the subject. Julie Silverbrook, a constitutional scholar from iCivics, emphasizes the importance of constitutional and civic knowledge in maintaining a successful democracy. Only 47 percent of U.S. adults can name all three branches of government, highlighting the need for improved civics education.

The new game, Constitutional Compromise, not only teaches the history of compromises during the Constitutional Convention, but also emphasizes the importance of compromise in today’s society. According to Allison Wickens, vice president for education at Mount Vernon, the game aims to show players that winning was not the goal of the founders, but rather developing an effective constitution that everyone could support. The game also encourages players to apply the lessons learned from the Convention to their own lives and to expect compromise from their elected leaders.

The game will be available both online and onsite at Mount Vernon, catering to different audiences. The creators have ensured that the game is adaptable for both formats, recognizing the importance of online gaming for the younger generation.

This educational game provides a unique opportunity to teach civics across different generations and highlights the ongoing work of perfecting the union as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. By engaging students in a fun and interactive way, the game instills civic values and a deeper understanding of the importance of compromise in a democratic society.

