Apple’s M3 Max Processor to Bring More Power to MacBook Pro

Apple is reportedly testing the capabilities of its highly anticipated M3 processor, with the upcoming M3 Max set to offer a significant boost in graphical capability for the next MacBook Pro. According to a report from Bloomberg, the M3 Max-powered MacBook Pro is expected to be the most powerful laptop released by Apple to date. The M2 line has already proven to be impressive, but the next generation M3 chip is set to be an absolute powerhouse.

The report is based on test logs from a third-party Mac app developer, revealing that the J514 model of the M3 Max chip will feature 16 processing cores, 40 graphics cores, and 12 high-performance cores designed for demanding tasks like video editing. In comparison, the M2 Max chip, currently used in Apple’s high-end CPUs, has 12 CPU cores and 38 GPU cores.

Additionally, the next MacBook Air is also rumored to receive an M3 upgrade. Bloomberg reported that the base M3 chip, which was being tested on a potentially new Mac mini, will have eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, similar to the standard M2 chip. The M3 chip is expected to be used in a range of iMacs and potentially more entry-level laptops.

Furthermore, the upgrade to the M3 chip would bring significant improvements to Apple’s proprietary silicon. The test model of the M3 chip featured 48 GB of RAM, a new storage tier compared to current MacBook Pro models.

In terms of release, new Macs are not expected until the fourth quarter of 2023. This means that we can likely expect the earliest release window to be in October, just a month after Apple is anticipated to unveil its iPhone 15 line.

Overall, the M3 Max processor is poised to deliver a substantial boost in performance and graphics capabilities for the MacBook Pro. Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting this upgrade, which is expected to be the most significant change to the company’s desktop and laptop line since the transition to proprietary silicon in 2020.