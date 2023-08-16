Baldur’s Gate 3: A Guide to the Fantasy World and Mechanics

Dungeons & Dragons has gained immense popularity, and the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 has introduced its world and mechanics to a new audience. If this is your first encounter with D&D, here’s a handy guide to help you understand the game.

Baldur’s Gate, developed by BioWare and released in 1998, revolutionized the CRPG genre. It adapted the ruleset of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons’ second edition and was set in the Forgotten Realms. The game followed a player avatar who embarks on an adventure linked to the Lord of Murder, Bhaal.

The success of Baldur’s Gate led to a sequel and inspired similar fantasy RPGs like Icewind Dale and Neverwinter Nights. Now, after six years of development, Baldur’s Gate 3 has become one of the most successful video games of 2023.

Baldur’s Gate is a city located on the Sword Coast, a region in Faerûn, which is a part of the Forgotten Realms. The city is a hub for trade and a home base for adventurers. Its importance has made it a focal point for conflicts and intrigue within the Forgotten Realms.

Illithids, also known as Mindflayers, are a major antagonistic race in Dungeons & Dragons. They hail from the Astral Plane and the Underdark and seek to dominate other beings by turning them into thralls through a process called ceremorphosis. Baldur’s Gate 3 explores the conflict between Illithids and the Githyanki, a race with a history of resistance against the Illithids.

The events of Baldur’s Gate 3 take place in the year 1492 DR, around 120 years after Baldur’s Gate II. The game references the fall of the city of Elturel into the Nine Hells and its subsequent return to the heartlands.

The primary villainous faction in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Cult of the Absolute, a mysterious religion linked to the Illithids. They use modified tadpoles to convert followers and lead an uprising on the Sword Coast.

In terms of mechanics, Baldur’s Gate 3 closely follows the 5th edition of Dungeons & Dragons. It emulates the player races and classes from the Player’s Handbook. While there are some differences, such as the absence of a DM, the game maintains the essence of the tabletop experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an immersive world and engaging gameplay for both newcomers and veteran D&D players.