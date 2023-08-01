8BitDo Introduces Retro Mechanical Keyboard Inspired by Nintendo Consoles

Novelty accessory maker 8BitDo has unveiled a new mechanical keyboard that pays homage to Nintendo’s iconic NES and Famicom consoles from the 1980s. Priced at $100, the Retro Mechanical Keyboard offers both wired and wireless modes, enabling users to customize key mapping according to their preferences. Additionally, the keyboard includes two prominent red buttons that are perfect for enthusiastic mashing.

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard is available in two color options: the “N Edition,” which takes cues from the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), and the “Fami Edition,” which draws inspiration from the Nintendo Famicom. The color schemes of both editions closely resemble those of the classic consoles, with the NES-inspired variant featuring a white/dark gray/black combination, while the Famicom edition showcases a white/crimson palette.

Notably, the Fami Edition includes Japanese characters beneath the English markings on each standard key, adding to its authentic charm. The keyboard also features retro-styled built-in dials and a power indicator. Furthermore, users have the option to customize the hardware by replacing individual buttons on the hot-swappable printed circuit board (PCB) of the keyboard. The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard employs Kailh Box White Switches V2 for the main keyboard and Gatreon Green Switches for the Super Buttons.

The functionality of the Super Buttons can be tailored to personal preferences using 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software. The company has revealed that these buttons connect directly to the keyboard via a 3.5mm jack. If users desire additional Super Buttons, they can purchase extra sets for $20 each.

With compatibility across Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless, and USB wired modes, the 87-key accessory is officially compatible with Windows and Android. However, 8BitDo has confirmed that the keyboard will also work with macOS. It features a 2,000mAh battery, providing an estimated 200 hours of usage after four hours of charging.

Pre-orders for the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard are now open on Amazon and 8BitDo’s official website. The keyboard, priced at $100, is expected to start shipping on August 10th.